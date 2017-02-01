He played Captain Von Trapp during the early years of the Leavenworth Summer Theater production of The Sound of Music. Paul Williams was the bigger than life personality who filled those shoes, helping the fledging theater company grow and prosper.

Pastor Paul Williams, 65, passed away on Jan. 19, 2017. Susan Wagner, who along with husband John, started Leavenworth Summer Theater. Part of orchestra since day one, she remember well their first captain.



Wednesday, February 1, 2017

One of the prime spots for a new substation has been removed from consideration. A location on the west side of town, near Heidelburger, was touted as the spot with the greatest electrical advantages.

"Site number three by the Heidelburger has some pros and cons associated with it. There's some great electrical advantages to having a substation out here, but there are also some aesthetic disadvantages," said PUD engineer Chad Rissman at the Nov. 2 substation meeting. "All of the circuits come out of the substation and come toward town. Anything that affects the pole line would affect the entire town. If we had another feed and an event occurred on either one of those, it could be picked up from the other direction. There is some redundancy for having a substation on the other end of town."



Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Part 1 of 2



At the Jan. 10 study session, the Leavenworth City Council heard from engineers with Varela and Associates of Spokane to discuss necessary upgrades to the city's wastewater plant. The changes are necessary in order to reduce the level of phosphorus into the river, per the Washington Department of Ecology mandate.

This is called the Total Maximum Daily Load or TMDL. Varela engineers Dana Cowger and Mark Esvelt previously addressed the council last July.

"At that time, we were just starting the analysis for wastewater facility planning. Now, the draft facility plan in complete. The purpose of this meeting is to review some of the high level findings for that," Cowger said. "At the last meeting, we gave you a little background how the whole process works. The processes prescribed by the WSDOE. They review and approve everything that you wind up doing. We don't move ahead until they are onboard."



Thursday, January 26, 2017

Three Chelan County residents have been arrested in connection with a home invasion robbery in Othello reported Jan. 2, according to a news release from the Chelan County Sheriff's Office.

The suspects allegedly threatened the occupants of the home with a firearm and also physically assaulted one or more of the occupants. The Adams County Sheriff's Office identified four suspects, all from Chelan and Douglas counties.



Thursday, January 26, 2017

The Cascade School District is presenting two four-year levies before voters on the Feb. 14 ballot to provide stable funding for programs and personnel not supported by the state. Levies are controlled by the local voters state-wide and make up approximately 20-28 percent of a school district's operating budget. Cascade's levy request remains at the 20 percent level for the next 4 years.

In December, the board of directors approved two resolutions. Proposition No. 1 is a Maintenance & Operation Levy. This is a replacement levy, not a new tax. Proposition No. 2 is a Technology/Safety Levy. The last tech levy was a 2-yr levy in 2012 for $0.42/$1,000 of assessed value.



Thursday, January 26, 2017

Leavenworth Pottery was humming along these past few months getting ready for the annual Empty Bowls fundraising event which kicked off earlier this week. Owner and Ceramics Engineer, Terry Porlier, along with his assistant and fellow artist and potter, Hannah Pygott, created about 450 earthenware bowls that were painted by hundreds of participants from the community.

Eight years ago, Terry joined the Empty Bowls team and continues to contribute in a big way. In addition to the regular bowls, he also created a couple dozen larger bowls that were painted for the Artist Bowl Auction component of the event.



Thursday, January 26, 2017

River Bend Park homeowners showed up en mass to the Leavenworth City Council meeting on Jan. 10. They were concerned about potential amendments to Leavenworth Municipal Code related to the Willkommen Village development, which is adjacent to River Bend Drive.

Those potential code changes were discussed earlier in the day at the city council study session. Willkommen Village is 33 acres behind Safeway. The first request from the developers is to change a portion of the property from multi-family to general commercial.



Wednesday, January 18, 2017

New science standards are going to be "a whole new ball game" for students.

Fifth grade teacher Dina Ashcraft reported to the Cascade School Board on new science standards at the Jan. 9 board meeting. Ashcraft was awarded a position on the State Content Review Board for the new science test.

She said it was a "huge" experience. There were 10 teachers there, five from fifth grade and five from middle school. Ashcraft was the only one from eastern Washington.



Wednesday, January 18, 2017

The National Weather Service is forecasting warmer temperatures and possible rain this week - weather conditions that may lead to the formation of hazardous ice jams and flooding along the county's rivers and streams.

Ice jams are formed as a result of long cold spells that cause portions of rivers and streams to freeze. Fluctuations in temperatures or water levels can break the ice into chunks, which then can jam at obstructions, including bridges or culverts, as they move downstream. Such jams dam water flows, potentially resulting in flooding upstream. If a jam releases suddenly, it then may cause a surge of flooding downstream.



Wednesday, January 18, 2017

The Chelan County Fire District 3 Auxiliary has been around for about 15 years, but you've probably never heard of them. That's because so much of their work is behind the scenes. According to past president Ann Cowin, they started out providing food and drink at fire scenes or incidents.

"We support families, if there are any problems. If there is an injury to an officer, we can step in and help," Cowin said. "In general, whatever we can find that needs to be done within the fire department."

Last summer during the Suncrest Fire, Cowin said they fed 50 people that first lunch. Later that night, they fed 150.



Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Flu season has arrived. Over recent weeks, there has been an increase in the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths across Washington State. Locally, Chelan and Douglas counties are also experiencing an increase in the number of cases and hospitalizations and one flu related death has been reported in a Chelan County resident in their 90's.



Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Faith Lutheran Pastor Alex Schmidt, 69, is retiring after serving as a clergyman for 32 years, including four years as a missionary. His decision to retire came from "a constellation of things."

"In consultation with trusted friends and my own sense of life, I began considering this, not just what is good for me, but also what might be good for the congregation, new vision, new philosophy of ministry, new energy, new ideas," Schmidt said.



Wednesday, January 11, 2017

The annual Bavarian Ice Fest is on tap for this weekend in downtown Leavenworth. Thousands are expected to descend upon the Bavarian Village for some frosty fun. All the standard games are in place for the upcoming event, said Jared Drozdowski, Leavenworth Chamber of Commerce events coordinator.

"We start with the registration of all the families. Folks come down and sign up for the game or activity of their choice on Saturday," Drozdowski said. "Snow sculptures will start at 9 a.m. and run all day. We have a snowball toss activity. Ice Fishing. Kids crafts will be at the Obertal Inn. Ice Carving starts that day. We have two professional ice carvers in the downtown park from noon to 4 p.m."



Wednesday, January 11, 2017

New Chelan County PUD Commissioner Steve McKenna and re-elected Commissioner Ann Congdon were sworn into office last week by Chelan County Auditor Skip Moore.

PUD Commissioners Steve McKenna and Ann Congdon took their oath of office on Jan. 3, 2017. McKenna, who lives in Leavenworth, was elected in November to the four-year, at-large District A position, previously held by Carnan Bergren. Congdon, of Manson, was re-elected to her third, six-year term as the District 3 representative.



Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Help feed our hungry, strengthen community and celebrate the arts through the Leavenworth Empty Bowls Festival. Come glaze a bowl with your friends, family and community members this year in the Woodpecker Room at Sleeping Lady Mountain Resort. Paint your own design on a bowl hand-thrown by local potters, then pick up your finished bowl at the community soup supper on Thursday, March 23 at the Leavenworth Festhalle.



Wednesday, January 11, 2017

The Leavenworth City Council, at their Dec. 13 meeting, approved funding to help pay for a full-time school resource officer in the Cascade School District. Currently, a school resource officer is shared between Cascade and Cashmere.

In order to increase the funding for the resource officer, the council had to amend the inter-local agreement between Chelan County and the city of Leavenworth.

The inter-local agreement, which runs 2014-2017, has been amended once before, for overtime officers. This was the second amendment to the agreement.



Wednesday, January 4, 2017

At the Dec. 13 city council study session, City Development Manager Nathan Pate, said construction on the new Willkommen Village should start in spring. Pate said the developer must provide the infrastructure to support their development.

The new road to be constructed behind Safeway to the new entrance to the KOA, just stops, Pate said.

"There is a gap where it stops and where it could, should connect to the River Bend Drive. The developer is not obligated to pay for those improvements," Pate said. "This portion of the right-of-way will not have a street that connects. They are responsible for the portion that serves their property. The city doesn't have any mechanism to mandate that connection."



Wednesday, January 4, 2017

Family members of the late Jim Adamson gathered in front of Cascade Medical, where the Cascade Medical Foundation dedicated a plaque in his honor.

"It's beautiful," said Carol Adamson, Jim Adamson's widow. He passed away in February 2015. "He would have been so honored and humbled by the presentation."

Adamson was one of the founding members of the Cascade Medical Foundation and served as president for 16 years. Established in 1992, the nonprofit has raised more than $1 million for Cascade Medical Center, including the purchase of an ambulance in 2015, the clinic expansion in 2012, digital mammography in 2009, the aquatic therapy pool in 2008 and a CT scanner in 2004. He was instrumental in every fundraising campaign and helped create the Foundation's most successful event, the Leavenworth Golf Classic, which is held every June.



Wednesday, January 4, 2017

A Wenatchee-area coalition that is using innovative ways to engage Latino communities in natural science education has received a Bureau of Land Management 2016 Diversity and Inclusion Award.

Ron Dunton, Acting Director for BLM's Oregon/Washington State Region, recognized the efforts of Team Naturelaza, a partnership between public agencies, individuals, and organizations that encourages Spanish-speakers to recreate outdoors on public lands and enjoy informal natural science education.



Wednesday, January 4, 2017