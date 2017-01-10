Grace Lutheran Pastor Alex Schmidt, 69, is retiring after serving as a clergyman for 32 years, including four years as a missionary. His decision to retire came from "a constellation of things."

"In consultation with trusted friends and my own sense of life, I began considering this, not just what is good for me, but also what might be good for the congregation, new vision, new philosophy of ministry, new energy, new ideas," Schmidt said.



Wednesday, January 11, 2017

The annual Bavarian Ice Fest is on tap for this weekend in downtown Leavenworth. Thousands are expected to descend upon the Bavarian Village for some frosty fun. All the standard games are in place for the upcoming event, said Jared Drozdowski, Leavenworth Chamber of Commerce events coordinator.

"We start with the registration of all the families. Folks come down and sign up for the game or activity of their choice on Saturday," Drozdowski said. "Snow sculptures will start at 9 a.m. and run all day. We have a snowball toss activity. Ice Fishing. Kids crafts will be at the Obertal Inn. Ice Carving starts that day. We have two professional ice carvers in the downtown park from noon to 4 p.m."



Wednesday, January 11, 2017

New Chelan County PUD Commissioner Steve McKenna and re-elected Commissioner Ann Congdon were sworn into office last week by Chelan County Auditor Skip Moore.

PUD Commissioners Steve McKenna and Ann Congdon took their oath of office on Jan. 3, 2017. McKenna, who lives in Leavenworth, was elected in November to the four-year, at-large District A position, previously held by Carnan Bergren. Congdon, of Manson, was re-elected to her third, six-year term as the District 3 representative.



Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Help feed our hungry, strengthen community and celebrate the arts through the Leavenworth Empty Bowls Festival. Come glaze a bowl with your friends, family and community members this year in the Woodpecker Room at Sleeping Lady Mountain Resort. Paint your own design on a bowl hand-thrown by local potters, then pick up your finished bowl at the community soup supper on Thursday, March 23 at the Leavenworth Festhalle.



Wednesday, January 11, 2017

The Leavenworth City Council, at their Dec. 13 meeting, approved funding to help pay for a full-time school resource officer in the Cascade School District. Currently, a school resource officer is shared between Cascade and Cashmere.

In order to increase the funding for the resource officer, the council had to amend the inter-local agreement between Chelan County and the city of Leavenworth.

The inter-local agreement, which runs 2014-2017, has been amended once before, for overtime officers. This was the second amendment to the agreement.



Wednesday, January 4, 2017

At the Dec. 13 city council study session, City Development Manager Nathan Pate, said construction on the new Willkommen Village should start in spring. Pate said the developer must provide the infrastructure to support their development.

The new road to be constructed behind Safeway to the new entrance to the KOA, just stops, Pate said.

"There is a gap where it stops and where it could, should connect to the River Bend Drive. The developer is not obligated to pay for those improvements," Pate said. "This portion of the right-of-way will not have a street that connects. They are responsible for the portion that serves their property. The city doesn't have any mechanism to mandate that connection."



Wednesday, January 4, 2017

Family members of the late Jim Adamson gathered in front of Cascade Medical, where the Cascade Medical Foundation dedicated a plaque in his honor.

"It's beautiful," said Carol Adamson, Jim Adamson's widow. He passed away in February 2015. "He would have been so honored and humbled by the presentation."

Adamson was one of the founding members of the Cascade Medical Foundation and served as president for 16 years. Established in 1992, the nonprofit has raised more than $1 million for Cascade Medical Center, including the purchase of an ambulance in 2015, the clinic expansion in 2012, digital mammography in 2009, the aquatic therapy pool in 2008 and a CT scanner in 2004. He was instrumental in every fundraising campaign and helped create the Foundation's most successful event, the Leavenworth Golf Classic, which is held every June.



Wednesday, January 4, 2017

A Wenatchee-area coalition that is using innovative ways to engage Latino communities in natural science education has received a Bureau of Land Management 2016 Diversity and Inclusion Award.

Ron Dunton, Acting Director for BLM's Oregon/Washington State Region, recognized the efforts of Team Naturelaza, a partnership between public agencies, individuals, and organizations that encourages Spanish-speakers to recreate outdoors on public lands and enjoy informal natural science education.



Wednesday, January 4, 2017

Free guided snowshoe tours are provided at Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery, all equipment provided. In January, tours are available most Fridays at 1 p.m. and on weekends at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. And in February, weekend tours continue through the 19th.

"We had to stop giving tours last year because we didn't have enough staff," said Julia Pinnix, Information and Education Manager. "But this year, we have our new Park Ranger and an Americorps volunteer, and we've borrowed staff from the Mid-Columbia Fish and Wildlife Conservation Office."



Wednesday, January 4, 2017

How would your business recover from a natural disaster? That was the main thrust of the Business Resiliency Workshop held Nov. 9 in downtown Leavenworth. The event was sponsored by the Chumstick Wildfire Stewardship Coalition.

Chumstick Coalition Executive Director, Hilary Lundgren, said her organization primarily collaborates on fuels reduction projects for community members. As well, they work with individuals, business owners and governments on projects.



Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Three newly elected officials were given a briefing Monday, Dec. 12 by Chelan PUD staff at its headquarters in Wenatchee as they prepare to do "battle" in Olympia on behalf of the 12th District which they represent.

State Senator Brad Hawkins and State Representatives Mike Steele and Cary Condotta heard from Chelan PUD External Affairs Manager Shaun Seaman and General Manager Steve Wright about the current and upcoming issues that concern their utility and, generally speaking, utilities statewide. The men prepared a "top 10 list" of specific concerns, which included pole attachments, fuel mixture disclosure, fire liability, hydraulic project approval fees and aquatic invasive species among other things.



Wednesday, December 28, 2016

The Cascade School Board, at the Dec. 12 meeting, approved both a Maintenance and Operations Levy and a Technology-Safety Levy. The school board voted unanimously for the M&O levy, but the vote for the Technology-Safety Levy was 4-1, with Board Member Jennifer Pickel voting against.

Both items will appear on the Feb. 14 ballot.



Wednesday, December 21, 2016

The old Scamahorn barn off Pine Street in Leavenworth is moving to a new home after 90 years. East Wenatchee excavation contractor, Byron Lott, is planning to disassemble the barn and move it to his property.

The barn and surrounding property is owned by the Cascade School District, which was planning to demolish the barn to make way for the new school and play fields.

"I am actually the one that started the whole process. I was up doing an excavation job on the LDS Church next door. I found they had a land use action posted up on the property. I actually tracked down the school district from that about a year ago," Lott said. "I talked to them. They said they planned on demoing everything. I said, you can't do that. It is a beautiful barn. I told them, I could take it from them and save some money on a demo."

Lott figured the demo would cost between $15,000 and $20,000. After talking it over, the school district finally put the barn out for bid about a month ago. Lott bid on it along with a couple other people.



Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Former local bike shop owner James Munly is taking over as general manager at the Leavenworth Winter Sports Club. He takes over for Mark Milliette, who has retired, but is still helping out.

Munly has worked in the ski industry for 25 years.

"I have a pretty good background. I'm really passionate about the Ski Hill and what an amazing facility that is and what an amazing opportunity everyone in Leavenworth has. The opportunity to be involved and carry the torch into the future is a great opportunity for me. I feel great to be involved," Munly said.

The bike shop, Das Rad Haus, was seasonal for him over the 16 years he owned it. It has been taken over by Arlberg Sports. That freed Munly up to become more involved in the Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance.



Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Cascade High School junior Stefan Zucktreigel last April won a logo contest. He created a logo for the Washington Panda Foundation. The Foundation conducted a contest for high school, middle school and elementary students.

Stefan was the high school winner. His logo was chosen from over 300 entries. His logo was developed on the computer, while the other two winners developed their logos by hand.

All the winners received a free trip to China. When it came time for the trip in October, Stefan and his mother were the only ones going.



Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Kathryn Garcia had no plans to attend the Price is Right at the Town Toyota Center the evening of Dec. 4. The Leavenworth native, who now lives in Wenatchee, was planning to watch the Seahawk game on TV.

Then, her daughter won tickets to the Price is Right show on the radio. So, she was persuaded by her daughter to attend the show.

"We stood in line for two hours in 34 degrees. We went in and registered. I put my name in the bucket," Garcia said.



Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Students from three schools in the Cascade School District competed in the Eastside First Robotics Lego League competition in Bellevue on Dec. 3. There were 33 students involved from Beaver Valley School, Osborn Elementary and Icicle River Middle School.

They were competing against 38 other teams from all over western Washington. Beaver Valley teacher, Eric Tiegel, helped get the program started four years ago.

"Four years ago, I received an email from Kenny (Renner-Singer) to see if anybody was interested in jumping on this grant for Lego robots. I responded, yes. I was the only one that did it at the time. I got this grant and had Legos show up. The grant paid for the registration at our first event in Ellensburg. I had four kids with us," Tiegel said.



Wednesday, December 14, 2016

John Agnew and Patty Hebert offered a $10,000 match for every dollar donated toward the area of greatest need at Upper Valley MEND. In just two weeks, the match was met.

"We actually met that match yesterday. We're really excited. Folks can still contribute. We still have until Dec. 31. It is a time of year when folks need a lot of things, food boxes and other support," said Kaylin Bettinger, Upper Valley MEND executive director.

Since the money was donated to the area of greatest need, Bettinger said that gives them the flexibility to use the money on the programs that have the greatest need.



Wednesday, December 14, 2016

The Port of Chelan has decided to hire "the cream of the crop," according to retiring Executive Director Mark Urdahl, by giving Urdahl's job to the man who has been searching for his replacement - Patrick Jones, founder of Jones Strategic consulting firm.

The Port authorized its President JC Baldwin to negotiate an agreement with Jones to serve as the Port's executive director for a period of up to two years, beginning this month.

"A number of qualified applications were received in that recruitment process; however, the Commission

decided to take a step back from selecting a permanent director and will use Jones to guide them

through a process of evaluating existing strategies and activities with the goal of creating a new vision

and potentially new roles for the Port of Chelan County," stated a Port news release issued Nov. 7.



Wednesday, December 14, 2016