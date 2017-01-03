The Leavenworth City Council, at their Dec. 13 meeting, approved funding to help pay for a full-time school resource officer in the Cascade School District. Currently, a school resource officer is shared between Cascade and Cashmere.

In order to increase the funding for the resource officer, the council had to amend the inter-local agreement between Chelan County and the city of Leavenworth.

The inter-local agreement, which runs 2014-2017, has been amended once before, for overtime officers. This was the second amendment to the agreement.



Wednesday, January 4, 2017

At the Dec. 13 city council study session, City Development Manager Nathan Pate, said construction on the new Willkommen Village should start in spring. Pate said the developer must provide the infrastructure to support their development.

The new road to be constructed behind Safeway to the new entrance to the KOA, just stops, Pate said.

"There is a gap where it stops and where it could, should connect to the River Bend Drive. The developer is not obligated to pay for those improvements," Pate said. "This portion of the right-of-way will not have a street that connects. They are responsible for the portion that serves their property. The city doesn't have any mechanism to mandate that connection."



Wednesday, January 4, 2017

Family members of the late Jim Adamson gathered in front of Cascade Medical, where the Cascade Medical Foundation dedicated a plaque in his honor.

"It's beautiful," said Carol Adamson, Jim Adamson's widow. He passed away in February 2015. "He would have been so honored and humbled by the presentation."

Adamson was one of the founding members of the Cascade Medical Foundation and served as president for 16 years. Established in 1992, the nonprofit has raised more than $1 million for Cascade Medical Center, including the purchase of an ambulance in 2015, the clinic expansion in 2012, digital mammography in 2009, the aquatic therapy pool in 2008 and a CT scanner in 2004. He was instrumental in every fundraising campaign and helped create the Foundation's most successful event, the Leavenworth Golf Classic, which is held every June.



Wednesday, January 4, 2017

A Wenatchee-area coalition that is using innovative ways to engage Latino communities in natural science education has received a Bureau of Land Management 2016 Diversity and Inclusion Award.

Ron Dunton, Acting Director for BLM's Oregon/Washington State Region, recognized the efforts of Team Naturelaza, a partnership between public agencies, individuals, and organizations that encourages Spanish-speakers to recreate outdoors on public lands and enjoy informal natural science education.



Wednesday, January 4, 2017

Free guided snowshoe tours are provided at Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery, all equipment provided. In January, tours are available most Fridays at 1 p.m. and on weekends at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. And in February, weekend tours continue through the 19th.

"We had to stop giving tours last year because we didn't have enough staff," said Julia Pinnix, Information and Education Manager. "But this year, we have our new Park Ranger and an Americorps volunteer, and we've borrowed staff from the Mid-Columbia Fish and Wildlife Conservation Office."



Wednesday, January 4, 2017

How would your business recover from a natural disaster? That was the main thrust of the Business Resiliency Workshop held Nov. 9 in downtown Leavenworth. The event was sponsored by the Chumstick Wildfire Stewardship Coalition.

Chumstick Coalition Executive Director, Hilary Lundgren, said her organization primarily collaborates on fuels reduction projects for community members. As well, they work with individuals, business owners and governments on projects.



Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Three newly elected officials were given a briefing Monday, Dec. 12 by Chelan PUD staff at its headquarters in Wenatchee as they prepare to do "battle" in Olympia on behalf of the 12th District which they represent.

State Senator Brad Hawkins and State Representatives Mike Steele and Cary Condotta heard from Chelan PUD External Affairs Manager Shaun Seaman and General Manager Steve Wright about the current and upcoming issues that concern their utility and, generally speaking, utilities statewide. The men prepared a "top 10 list" of specific concerns, which included pole attachments, fuel mixture disclosure, fire liability, hydraulic project approval fees and aquatic invasive species among other things.



Wednesday, December 28, 2016

The Cascade School Board, at the Dec. 12 meeting, approved both a Maintenance and Operations Levy and a Technology-Safety Levy. The school board voted unanimously for the M&O levy, but the vote for the Technology-Safety Levy was 4-1, with Board Member Jennifer Pickel voting against.

Both items will appear on the Feb. 14 ballot.



Wednesday, December 21, 2016

The old Scamahorn barn off Pine Street in Leavenworth is moving to a new home after 90 years. East Wenatchee excavation contractor, Byron Lott, is planning to disassemble the barn and move it to his property.

The barn and surrounding property is owned by the Cascade School District, which was planning to demolish the barn to make way for the new school and play fields.

"I am actually the one that started the whole process. I was up doing an excavation job on the LDS Church next door. I found they had a land use action posted up on the property. I actually tracked down the school district from that about a year ago," Lott said. "I talked to them. They said they planned on demoing everything. I said, you can't do that. It is a beautiful barn. I told them, I could take it from them and save some money on a demo."

Lott figured the demo would cost between $15,000 and $20,000. After talking it over, the school district finally put the barn out for bid about a month ago. Lott bid on it along with a couple other people.



Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Former local bike shop owner James Munly is taking over as general manager at the Leavenworth Winter Sports Club. He takes over for Mark Milliette, who has retired, but is still helping out.

Munly has worked in the ski industry for 25 years.

"I have a pretty good background. I'm really passionate about the Ski Hill and what an amazing facility that is and what an amazing opportunity everyone in Leavenworth has. The opportunity to be involved and carry the torch into the future is a great opportunity for me. I feel great to be involved," Munly said.

The bike shop, Das Rad Haus, was seasonal for him over the 16 years he owned it. It has been taken over by Arlberg Sports. That freed Munly up to become more involved in the Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance.



Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Cascade High School junior Stefan Zucktreigel last April won a logo contest. He created a logo for the Washington Panda Foundation. The Foundation conducted a contest for high school, middle school and elementary students.

Stefan was the high school winner. His logo was chosen from over 300 entries. His logo was developed on the computer, while the other two winners developed their logos by hand.

All the winners received a free trip to China. When it came time for the trip in October, Stefan and his mother were the only ones going.



Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Kathryn Garcia had no plans to attend the Price is Right at the Town Toyota Center the evening of Dec. 4. The Leavenworth native, who now lives in Wenatchee, was planning to watch the Seahawk game on TV.

Then, her daughter won tickets to the Price is Right show on the radio. So, she was persuaded by her daughter to attend the show.

"We stood in line for two hours in 34 degrees. We went in and registered. I put my name in the bucket," Garcia said.



Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Students from three schools in the Cascade School District competed in the Eastside First Robotics Lego League competition in Bellevue on Dec. 3. There were 33 students involved from Beaver Valley School, Osborn Elementary and Icicle River Middle School.

They were competing against 38 other teams from all over western Washington. Beaver Valley teacher, Eric Tiegel, helped get the program started four years ago.

"Four years ago, I received an email from Kenny (Renner-Singer) to see if anybody was interested in jumping on this grant for Lego robots. I responded, yes. I was the only one that did it at the time. I got this grant and had Legos show up. The grant paid for the registration at our first event in Ellensburg. I had four kids with us," Tiegel said.



Wednesday, December 14, 2016

John Agnew and Patty Hebert offered a $10,000 match for every dollar donated toward the area of greatest need at Upper Valley MEND. In just two weeks, the match was met.

"We actually met that match yesterday. We're really excited. Folks can still contribute. We still have until Dec. 31. It is a time of year when folks need a lot of things, food boxes and other support," said Kaylin Bettinger, Upper Valley MEND executive director.

Since the money was donated to the area of greatest need, Bettinger said that gives them the flexibility to use the money on the programs that have the greatest need.



Wednesday, December 14, 2016

The Port of Chelan has decided to hire "the cream of the crop," according to retiring Executive Director Mark Urdahl, by giving Urdahl's job to the man who has been searching for his replacement - Patrick Jones, founder of Jones Strategic consulting firm.

The Port authorized its President JC Baldwin to negotiate an agreement with Jones to serve as the Port's executive director for a period of up to two years, beginning this month.

"A number of qualified applications were received in that recruitment process; however, the Commission

decided to take a step back from selecting a permanent director and will use Jones to guide them

through a process of evaluating existing strategies and activities with the goal of creating a new vision

and potentially new roles for the Port of Chelan County," stated a Port news release issued Nov. 7.



Wednesday, December 14, 2016

To combat illegal overnight rentals in the city of Leavenworth, the Leavenworth City Council is considering hiring an enforcement technician. This would be a person who would proactively go after overnight rentals in the city.

The city's preliminary budget includes funds for an enforcement technician in 2017. City Administrator Joel Walinski said there are some steps to be completed ahead of hiring this new position.

"The caveat of this is that the council moves forward implementing the changes to the overnight rental rules, because what we've heard from the public, at least the residential view, what was recommended by the planning commission is clean up the language regarding bed and breakfast, clean up the language regarding prohibiting overnight rentals in the residential neighborhoods, then improve the enforcement of that," Walinski said.

If all that gets approved, the next step is deciding on the enforcement. Currently, the enforcement is complaint driven. If the council chooses, Walinski said this enforcement would be more of a proactive approach, where the council would actively go out and do investigations.

To accomplish that, Walinski said they would hire a person that would actively investigate overnight rentals.



Wednesday, December 7, 2016

The Leavenworth City Council held a public hearing on Nov. 22 to further consider selling some surplus property adjacent to the city's P2 parking lot on the east end of town. Businessmen Jeff Soehren and Oliver Brulotte are interested in buying the surplus property, which abuts their property in the area.

"One of the comments that was raised, in considering this, what is the best future use for it for the city. The developers are looking at purchasing this property. They went back to the drawing board to look at different options," said City Administrator Joe Walinski. "Tonight, they will give you some different ideas and thoughts on the project. Primarily, the steps for the city are, we have the public hearing, then the council considers whether they want to move ahead with the surplusing of the property."



Wednesday, December 7, 2016

His only experience with Christmas lights was putting some up on the tree every year. So when Odie Padilla became the maintenance man at Bavarian Lodge in Leavenworth, his Christmas lights responsibilities expanded a million fold.

When he was hired in 2013, it was his job to string the Christmas lights all over the front of the hotel. If you don't know, the Bavarian Lodge is truly a spectacle in downtown Leavenworth with their fabulous lighting arrangement.

His first year, they showed him how to string the lights all over the four story hotel.



Wednesday, December 7, 2016

The Leavenworth City Council, at the Nov. 22 meeting, approved the extension of Ward Strasse to accommodate a planned new entrance off U.S. Highway 2. City Development Director Nathan Pate explained the project.

"This is a 60-foot wide area of land that we have converted to a street with the extension of Ward Strasse, which is behind Safeway. It is part of the 30-acres of the Wilkommen Village development," Pate said. "This satisfies a conditional approval for the Hampton Inn. They have to have access to their property which must be public."



Wednesday, December 7, 2016